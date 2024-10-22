OCFR visits OCA to teach fire safety

Always a favorite for firefighters, teachers and students is the day Okeechobee County Fire Rescue visits...
OKEECHOBEE — Always a favorite for firefighters, teachers and students is the day Okeechobee County Fire Rescue visits Okeechobee Christian Academy to teach children fire safety.
If you thought, "Stop, Drop and Roll" was all there was to fire safety, you would be wrong, and the students from OCA can fill you in after a fun but informative visit from OCFR on Monday, Oct. 21.
This is a visit many firefighters look forward to all year and judging by the smiles on the faces, it is easy to see why.