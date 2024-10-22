Gove Elementary hosts prom

In October Gove Elementary School held its very own Prom, and the school would like to recognize its...
BELLE GLADE — In October Gove Elementary School held its very own Prom, and the school would like to recognize its partners for this event: US Sugar, Christopher Guerry, Guerry Sod & Land Service, Seminole Supply, and Hugo, Bobbie, and Mason Matos. A very heartfelt thank you is extended to these businesses and individuals. GES also wants to give a shoutout to its principal Kim Thomasson and the BEST homecoming committee ever! This event would not have been possible without all of you. For lots more photos, visit the Gove Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/goveelementary