Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 11:19 am

OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee County Commission meeting originally planned for Oct. 9 has been rescheduled to Oct. 17.

In addition, two public hearings scheduled for Oct. 10 have been rescheduled to the Oct. 17 meeting:

-- A public hearing on an ordinance to prohibit camping or sleeping on public property; and,

-- A public hearing on an ordinance regarding wrecker operators providing the maximum rates charged and requirement for clean up of glass, debris and hazardous substances.

--