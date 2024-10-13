Disaster assistance available to those with storm damage

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County has been included in a Disaster Declaration which opens the opportunity for residents impacted by Hurricane Milton to apply for multiple assistance opportunities.
Residents can apply for Individual Assistance by going to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
Residents may also apply for an SBA Loan to help with recovery efforts by going to https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance
The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program provides short-term, zero interest working capital loans with fast approvals for businesses impacted by a disaster. Go to www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply
Approximately 2,000 families were served by the supply distribution hosted at the Agri-Civic Center on Friday and Saturday.
A DISASTER RECOVERY INFORMATION CALL LINE will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 863-763-3536 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.