Fright Nights looks to terrify those willing to brave the event

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 3:10 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — Fright Nights, the largest haunted house event in West Palm Beach with four full haunts, carnival rides, live music, food and entertainment, is looking to scare some willing souls. The 22nd annual event — which was named by the Haunted Attraction Association as one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” across the country for six years running — is offering a Behind The Scenes Tour on Thursday, Oct. 3, and will open on Friday, Oct. 4.

After the Oct. 4 opening night, Fright Nights will continue to be held on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October (5,10,11,12,17,18,19, 24, 25 and 26). The Midway will open at 6 p.m. and the haunted houses will open at 7 p.m. Closing time is at 11 p.m. on Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Two scare zones, Seasons Beatings and the Smiths, are being planned along with four haunts: Autumn of Terror, Nightmare in Yamato, Nuclear Beats and The Ritual. For a full description, visit myfrightnights.com/current-haunts.

The Behind the Scenes tour is limited to 40 people every hour on October 3 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tour includes a behind-the-scenes look at all four haunts, meeting the featured characters, asking questions, and taking pictures. Each purchase of a Behind The Scenes tour will receive a free promotional ticket for opening night, which includes one admission and one haunted house, which is valid only on opening night, Friday, Oct. 4.

New this year is the Dead Ringers Club. Event organizers say it’s an experience like no other, designed to plunge members into the depths of fear. This exclusive, elite VIP package grants them admission to all four haunts, entry to the RIP Lounge, and a fast pass to bypass the lines. As a token of their bravery, they’ll receive a swag bag of items. Complimentary parking is included.

Visit myfrightnights.com/frighttickets for ticket information.