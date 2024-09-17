Clewiston Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Clewiston Museum and Honrando Nuestra Historia.
CLEWISTON -- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Clewiston Museum, 109 Central Ave., and Honrando Nuestra Historia. A free bilingual tour will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Join the Clewiston Museum for special bilingual tour of the library’s newly renovated space! Explore a variety of fascinating exhibits, including the remarkable fossil collection that showcases the ancient creatures of the Glades from thousands and millions of years ago. This is a unique opportunity to learn about archaeology and history in a bilingual setting. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. and is free of charge as part of the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s “Honrando Nuestra Historia” event series.
For more information, please contact the Clewiston Museum director@clewistonmuseum.org. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the rich history of our region!