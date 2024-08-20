Labor Day weekend brings rodeo and festival

Posted Tuesday, August 20, 2024 2:16 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Labor Day weekend will once again bring Okeechobee’s traditional festival and rodeo.

The 2024 Pete Clemons Labor Day Weekend Rodeo is set for Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 Gates open at 5 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo events start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 if ordered online or $25 at the door. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $10 and available at the door. Children age 5 and under will be admitted free.

Parking is $5 per vehicle with all proceeds going to the local high school organizations. Bring cash for concessions. All concession proceeds go to the high school organizations that run the concession booths.

Mutton Bustin’ is open to children who are at least 3 years old and weigh less than 60 pounds. Signups begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Signups are on a first come basis. Limited slots are available each day. Helmets will be provided. Contestants should wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed shoes.

For online tickets go to https://oca.freshtix.com/events/okeechobeelabordayrodeo

Monday, Sept. 2 brings the annual Labor Day Festival in downtown Okeechobee, in Flagler Park on Park Street (SR 70) at 10 a.m. The parade route starts near Aldi Supermarket on Parrott Avenue (US 441), travels north to Park Street (SR 70) and then travels west on Park Street to the end of Flagler Park.

After the parade, Labor Day festivities will continue in Flagler Park until 3 p.m. The festival will feature arts and crafts, handcrafted goods, food, and an Antique Automobile Car Show. Entertainment will be by Okeechobee Steelers and area Gospel singers.

Parade and vendor applications are online at okeechobeemainstreet.org.