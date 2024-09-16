ECity Music Festival

Posted Monday, September 16, 2024 8:55 am

EVERGLADES CITY — Save the date for a great gathering of Florida folk musicians on Saturday, November 2, at the Rod & Gun Club in historic Everglades City.

Among the headliners are Raiford Starke, Marie Nofsinger, Ken Crawford, and Rita Youngman. The will be joined by local star Charlie Pace and long-time resident Parker Oglesby. The list of performers keeps changing because they are donating their time and talents to save the old Bank of Everglades building

To start the day, the weekly Florida Folk Show on Radio St. Pete will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. Host Pete Gallagher, who helped organize this jamboree, plans to interview some of the performers and local dignitaries as well as spinning songs. Stay tuned online at www.radiostpete.com for the latest updates.

The Festival itself begins around noon with raffles and auctions of meals, tours, and artworks contributed to help the fundraising while adding to the fun. Attendees can also enjoy a fresh seafood sandwich or other delicious items off the menu on the porch of the Rod & Gun Club.

The event is hosted by Everglades Society for Historic Preservation whose main project is the rehabilitation of the landmark Bank building for use as a visitor center and community focal point before its 100th birthday in 1926.

For information and tickets, see www.eshp.org or phone 239-719-0020.