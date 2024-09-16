ECity Music Festival

Save the date for a great gathering of Florida folk musicians on Saturday, November 2...
Among the headliners are Raiford Starke, Marie Nofsinger, Ken Crawford, and Rita Youngman. The will be joined by local star Charlie Pace and long-time resident Parker Oglesby. The list of performers keeps changing because they are donating their time and talents to save the old Bank of Everglades building
The Festival itself begins around noon with raffles and auctions of meals, tours, and artworks contributed to help the fundraising while adding to the fun. Attendees can also enjoy a fresh seafood sandwich or other delicious items off the menu on the porch of the Rod & Gun Club.
The event is hosted by Everglades Society for Historic Preservation whose main project is the rehabilitation of the landmark Bank building for use as a visitor center and community focal point before its 100th birthday in 1926.
For information and tickets, see www.eshp.org or phone 239-719-0020.