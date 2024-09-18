Oct. 5 event to benefit veterans and first responders

OKEECHOBEE — Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival will be held at Barracuda 2 Restaurant, 10017 US-441, for a 9/11 Tribute on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
OKEECHOBEE — Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival will be held at Barracuda 2 Restaurant, 10017 US-441, for a 9/11 Tribute on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 5 p.m. This free event will include a Meet & Greet, light trail riding, food, drinks. giveaways, raffle and 50/50, prizes for most patriotic, games for kids, Jeep & Truck Show, Food and drinks is not free. A DJ will be onsite along with the Okeechobee Fire Rescue Squad. Z’s Hearts is a non-profit organization started by a 5-year-old boy. Proceeds will go back to local first responders and veterans.