Celebrate Peter Raulerson Day

OKEECHOBEE -- In celebration of the 128th anniversary of Okeechobee's first settler, the Historical Society hosts “Peter Raulerson Day” on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Come visit the county's three museums to learn more about local history: The Raulerson Log Cabin at 811 SW Second Ave.;, Primitive Baptist Church at 1003 SW Third Ave.; and the Tantie Schoolhouse at 1850 US Hwy 98 N. Free admission!