SFSC performing arts season begins on Nov. 1

AVON PARK — The 2024-25 performing arts season at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) kicks off on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. with The Seger Experience. This tribute to Bob Seger is a real rock concert featuring all the huge hits of his storied career. Seger recorded the iconic songs, “Turn the Page,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” and “Night Moves.” The Hall of Famer’s concerts are legendary and we bring you that energy and passion with a hint of Detroit soul through the Seger Experience.

• Charlotte’s Web comes to the stage on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. This family-friendly and treasured musical tale of friendship is brought to the stage by the award-winning TheaterWorks USA.

• Flor de la Nochebuena comes to SFSC on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Discover the Mexican legend of the poinsettia told in English and Spanish by two narrators and then sing, dance, and enjoy holiday and popular music from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominica, and other Latin countries with Orquesto Caribeano Tropicale. All seats for Flor de la Nochebuena are $10.

• William Lee Golden and the Goldens will perform on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Golden, a member of the Oak Ridge Boys and the Grand Ole Opry, performs country, gospel, southern rock, and holiday music.

• Menopause the Musical 2 is on stage on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. This show about cruisin’ through the changes is a laugh-out-loud musical that celebrates women and the joys of menopause and friendship.

• Always Loretta featuring Emily Portman is a must-see intimate evening of songs and stories by those who knew Loretta Lynn best. Authorized and approved by Loretta’s family, it features her band, The Coalminers. This show is on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

• The Four C-Notes are four guys with vintage dance moves, who’ll take you on a trip down memory lane with the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons catalog. The evening features “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Let’s Hang On.” They perform on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Lee Greenwood [Courtesy photo]

• On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., international music icon, Grammy Award-winner, and recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Lee Greenwood, celebrates the 40th anniversary of his mega-hit, “God Bless the USA” in his final tour, Lee Greenwood: Farewell Tour.

• Turnstiles: The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. The Turnstiles’ renditions of Billy Joel’s classic songs are certain to move the casual listener as well as the hardcore Joel fan to their feet and have them singing along with all the classics.

Invincible, Tribute to Michael Jackson [Photo by Paparatzi Keith]

• This is as close as it gets to seeing the King of Pop live on stage again. Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson is the only tribute show personally endorsed by Joe Jackson himself. The performance is on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

• The family-friendly Mutts Gone Nuts will be performed on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. This uproariously funny canine spectacular features five of the world’s most talented four-legged performers that will jump, dance, prance, flip, and skip their way into your heart.

• The Drifters perform on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. You’ll hear their classics, “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Dance with Me,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “Stand by Me.” One of rock and roll’s founding vocal groups is once again touring the United States under the auspices of their original management team.

• Broadway, television, and film star Robert Neary returns with his one-of-a-kind tributes to one of the greatest and most successful recording artists in history with So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. See for yourself how the tribute show to Neil Diamond is unlike any you have ever seen or heard before.

• On Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m., Phat Cat Swinger performs. From Hollywood, this 11-piece swinging, rockabilly band brings to life everyone’s favorite music from timeless eras ranging from Sinatra to Bublé to Disney and everything in between.

• The Kings of Queen perform on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The hottest Queen tribute in the country today plays to sold-out crowds across the country. Frontman Emo Alaeddin is Freddy Mercury reincarnated and the band performs all of their vocal and instrumental parts live without overdubs or vocal tracks.

• Bachelors of Broadway perform on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and refine the sound with a contemporary three-part vocal harmony and you’ve got a ticket to the best of today’s Broadway musicals.

• Legendary band, Three Dog Night, now in its sixth decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 40 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets. Three Dog Night hits the stage on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers returns to SFSC Performing Arts on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. America’s most popular nostalgic rock and roll band performing the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles, and many more.

• The family-friendly Tamburitzans returns to the SFSC stage on Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. Dazzling audiences across the country and internationally, the Tamburitzans, with their elaborate colorful costumes and authentic folk instruments, surprise audiences with songs and dances celebrating international cultures.

• One Night in Memphis performs on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. Get ready for an afternoon of rockabilly, country, gospel, and pure 1950s rock and roll. This high-energy concert will take you back to Dec. 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash – gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

The Righteous Brothers Bill Medley & Bucky Heard [Courtesy photo]

• The Righteous Brothers: Lovin’ Feeling Farewell Tour will be held Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Experience the iconic sounds of the legendary duo as they take the stage for a night filled with timeless classics and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss your chance to see them live in person and feel the love and nostalgia before they bid farewell.

• The Bronx Warriors perform on Tuesday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. Winners of four Best of Vegas awards, Vinny and his sons return to the Wildstein Center by audience demand. The show is a non-stop whirlwind of music from Frankie Valli, Dion, Brian Setzer, Queen, and Bruno Mars with heartfelt moments that will leave you feeling like you’re part of the family.

• For the last 32 years, the family-friendly Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at trick-cycling precision, tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. They perform Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

• The Rhythm is Gonna Get You is a high-energy tribute to the Latin pop star Gloria Estefan, who sold over 100 million records during the course of her career. Brace yourself for Estefan favorites like “Get on Your Feet,” “1-2-3,” “Anything for You,” “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” and many more. The performance is Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Two free performances will be available in November and December:

• Selwyn Birchwood performs on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Birchwood’s meteoric rise from playing small Florida clubs to headlining international festival stages is nothing short of phenomenal. According to Blues Music Magazine, “Selwyn Birchwood heralds a fresh, exciting new direction in blues. Toe-tapping, hip-shaking, joyful, and inviting … expansive and focused, exploratory, and time-honored but always original.”

• The festive Holiday Traditions Around the World comes to the Wildstein Center on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Discover the Mexican legend of the poinsettias told in English and Spanish by two narrators and then sing, dance, and enjoy holiday and popular music from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Domenica, Venezuela, and other Latin countries with Orquesto Caribeano Tropicale.

The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Tickets, videos, and performance information can be found online at sfscARTS.org. The SFSC Box Office phone number is 863-784-7178.

The SFSC Box Office opens for in-person sales on Monday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Single ticket online sales begin Monday, Oct. 7.

Memberships are still available for the Friend level. Memberships are tax deductible and support our artistic and educational programming and maintenance of the state-of-the-art equipment at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts while providing you with special member benefits. Members at the Friend level receive a coupon book with offers and discounts from local businesses valued at $300. Plus, your membership gets you access to the best choice of available seats before each show goes on sale to the general public.

Group sales are available for most performances. A group of 12 gets a free ticket plus a generous discount. For group information, go to sfscARTS.org/group.