FWC to hold public meeting on aquatic habitat management in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes

Posted Friday, August 30, 2024 1:28 pm

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a meeting to discuss aquatic habitat management in the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes on Wednesday, Sept.18. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, 1921 Kissimmee Valley Lane in Kissimmee.

The focus of this meeting is to gather input and feedback from stakeholders about invasive plant management and aquatic habitat management activities during the past six months and to discuss proposed management activities for the next 12 months. Public input from the wide variety of user groups on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, which includes lakes Kissimmee, Hatchineha, Cypress, Jackson, Marian, Tohopekaliga, and East Lake Tohopekaliga, is critical in creating a well-balanced approach to managing aquatic habitat and invasive aquatic plants.

The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the aquatic habitat management activities. The FWC’s Fish, Wildlife, and Habitat Management Plan for the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes can be found online at MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants by clicking “Learn More” under “Lake Management Plans.”

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, annual work plans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For additional information, contact Ed Harris with the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management section, at 407-204-3310 or Edward.Harris@MyFWC.com.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, national origin, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting must notify the agency at least five calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources, 620 S Meridian Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights, Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20240