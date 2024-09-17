Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/17/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Luis Anderson Baez, 53, no address given, was arrested Sept. 15 by FHP and charged with a felony moving traffic violation and a non-moving traffic violation. No bond has been set.
  • Brandtley Evin Osceola, 29, no address given, was arrested Sept. 14 by SPD and charged with resisting an officer. Bond was set at $1,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

