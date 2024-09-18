Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 3:43 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), or the Department of Corrections (DOC) in Belle Glade or South Bay.

• Kiara Jones was arrested by Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on Sept. 11 and charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond set at $5,000.

• Margaret Gissome was arrested by PBSO on Sept. 11 and charged with cruelty toward child - aggravated child abuse. Bond set at $2,500.

• Letha Altheme was arrested Sept. 12 by PBSO and charged with felon failure to appear. Bond was not set.

• Bernadette Mohorn was arrested Sept. 12 by PBSO and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $5,000.

• Randy Roundtree was arrested Sept. 14 by PBSO and charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription, drug possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance schedule I, weapon offense - use display etc firearm during felony. Bond set at $15,000.

• Deasia Holmes was arrested Sept. 16 by PBSO and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond was not set.

• Marquis Butts was arrested Sept. 11 by PBSO and charged with battery - prior conviction felony battery committed 2nd subsequent battery. Bond set at $15,000.

• Kenjae McCall was arrested Sept. 13 by PBSO and charged with battery - commit domestic battery by strangulation and battery by touch or strike. Bond set at $3,000.

• Davante Hobbs was arrested Sept. 16 by PBSO and charged with obstructing justice, battery by touch or strike, and resisting officer - obstruct without violence.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found innocent or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed. Information for this column came from pbso.org.