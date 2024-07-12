Glades County Road Watch Report for week of July 14-20

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/12/24

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, July 14...

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, July 14, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

No lane closures scheduled for the week of June 9 to June 15.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

