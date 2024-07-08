Glades County School District adds 13 electric buses

Posted Monday, July 8, 2024 9:18 am

MOORE HAVEN -- Glades County Schools have have acquired 13 state-of-the-art electric school buses. This transformative initiative comes as a result of the school district being awarded a generous $5 million federal grant, earmarked specifically for the purchase of electric buses, maintenance, charging stations, and related infrastructure. This milestone marks a significant leap forward for Glades County Schools and embodies a progressive step towards a cleaner and more environmentally conscious transportation system for the community.

One of the most compelling aspects of this initiative is the tangible benefits it brings to the students, faculty, and staff of Glades County Schools. The new electric buses will not only offer a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation but will also significantly enhance the overall comfort and safety of passengers. With the entire fleet being updated to include air conditioning, students will now be able to travel to and from school in a more comfortable and pleasant environment, conducive to learning and well-being.

Moreover, the electrification of the school bus fleet will result in long-term cost savings for the district, as electric buses are known for their lower operating and maintenance costs compared to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. This prudent financial decision will not only benefit the district in the short term but will also pave the way for more sustainable and efficient transportation practices in the years to come.

The Glades County School District will still maintain several diesel buses for longer distances, however the majority of routes will be covered by electrical buses.

According to information shared on the district’s social media, the acquisition of these electric buses is a practical and strategic investment in the future of Glades County Schools. By embracing cutting-edge technology and embracing sustainability, the district is positioning itself as a leader in educational and environmental stewardship.