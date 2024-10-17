Halloween tips for a safe & spooktacular night!

Posted Thursday, October 17, 2024 1:13 pm

Halloween is a time for fun and happy frights for many people, but it also comes with risks. According to research, Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for children, where kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Oct. 31 than on any other day of the year.

To ensure that your spooky night is full of laughs and boos, here are a few Halloween safety tips.

A costume of your favorite superhero or cartoon character is fun and exciting, but safety should be a top priority:

• Flame Resistance: Look for costumes labeled as “flame resistant.” This goes for any wigs and accessories that go with your spooky outfit. If you make your or your child’s costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

• Stay in Sight: Purchase bright and reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape to boost visibility. This is especially important if your child is trick-or-treating at dusk or nighttime.

• Make it Fit: For every family member, big and small, costumes should be the appropriate length to prevent tripping or getting caught on objects. Also, wear proper footwear to avoid slips and falls.

• Scary Faces: Instead of wearing masks that can block vision, opt for non-toxic makeup and hats (that fit!). Test the makeup on the costume-wearer 24 to 48 hours in advance to ensure no allergic reactions by applying a small amount on the skin. To make sure your costume makeup is safe, check out the S. Food & Drug Administration’s list of color additives for cosmetics.

• Beware of Decorative Contacts: While they may give your eyes a haunting appearance, decorative contact lenses should be avoided unless prescribed by an eye care professional. The S. Food & Drug Administration warns that they pose a serious risk to your eyes and can permanently damage your vision.

If you or your child is heading out for trick-or-treating fun, review these safety tips:

• Eat Beforehand: Don’t eat any candy while trick-or-treating before inspecting it first.

• Supervise Children: Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. If your older children are going alone or with a group, establish a planned route and agree on a return time. Equip all kids with a flashlight and use the buddy system.

• Review Distractions & Obstacles: Talk to kids about keeping their phones in their pockets while trick-or-treating, as texting and even listening to music can be dangerous distractions. Remind them to look both ways when crossing a street and to use a crosswalk whenever possible. Do not cross between parked cars or from driveways or alleys. And never assume a car will stop because they have the right of way.

• Find the Light: Trick-or-treat on well-lit streets and use sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road facing traffic. Only visit homes with the porch lights on.

• Stay Safe & Know What to Do in an Emergency: Instruct children and teens never to enter a home or car for treats. Review how to call 9-1-1 and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

If your neighborhood does not start the Halloween festivities until after dark, check with your local agencies, community centers, or churches to see if they have any alternative trick-or-treating activities during the day:

• Get ready for Forge Under the Oaks featuring Howl-O-Ween on Oct. 19 at Barron Park in LaBelle.

• The residents of the LaBelle Health and Rehabilitation Center will be handing out candy at their first Fall Festival on Oct. 24.

• Athletic Ambitions and Kilos Boneyard is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat event in Labelle on Oct 25.

• The LaBelle Winn-Dixie at 960 S. Main Street is having a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact the store at (863) 675-3838 to find out more.

• LaBelle Brewing Co. is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26.

• Florida SouthWestern State College in Labelle is hosting Trunk or Treat at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and family-friendly Haunted Happenings on Oct. 29.

• The Riverside Market of Moore Haven is hosting a free, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31.

• The Clewiston Police Department is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31.

It’s hard to decide the best part of Halloween: the tricks or the treats? Before you or your kids dive into the collected candy, do a safety check:

• Inspect Wrappers: Look for tampering on commercially wrapped treats like unusual appearance, discoloration, or tears, and throw away anything suspicious. Do not eat anything that is not commercially wrapped.

• Allergens: Check candy labels for allergens.

• Remove Hazards: For young children, remove potential choking hazards like gum, hard candies, peanuts, and small toys from their Halloween bag.

Even if you are not trick-or-treating, you should take some steps to make sure your home is safe for all the little ghouls and goblins:

• Clear, Lighted Paths: Remove any potential tripping hazards from your yard, pathways and porch, like garden hoses and lawn tools. Sweep wet leaves from any steps. Replace bulbs as needed in outdoor lights.

• Pumpkin Carving: Consider using flashlights or glowsticks to light your jack-o-lantern instead of candles. If you are carving pumpkins, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand has some important safety tips.

• Keep Pets Safe: Help both children and your pet be safe by keeping pets restrained.

• Candy Alternatives: Consider giving out non-edible treats such as spider rings, pencils, bubbles or stickers to accommodate children with food allergies.

Everyone can have a safe and spooktacular Halloween by following a few tips and staying vigilant. If you are driving on Halloween evening, remember to drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit in residential areas and keep an eye out for children.