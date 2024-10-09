Healthy dental hygiene habits give everyone something to smile about

Without proper oral hygiene, germs can lead to infections in the mouth and are connected to problems in other parts of the body.
National Dental Hygiene Month in October increases awareness about the importance of oral health.
But it’s not just about caring for your teeth. Oral health is linked to overall health.
The mouth is full of germs and is connected to the digestive and respiratory tracts. Without proper oral hygiene, germs can lead to infections in the mouth and are connected to problems in other parts of the body.
Bad oral health has been linked to conditions including:
Since oral hygiene is linked to a lifetime of health, it’s especially important to develop good oral hygiene habits in children. Such practices can contribute to improved speech development, proper chewing and a confident smile, which can boost a child’s self-esteem and overall quality of life.
Helping children understand the importance of good oral health includes establishing habits and routines:
Cavity-causing tooth decay is almost entirely preventable. Left untreated, cavities can cause pain and difficulty eating and impact permanent teeth that haven’t even come into the mouth yet.
What causes tooth decay?
Beyond establishing healthy oral hygiene habits, you can enhance oral care for your children by making a dental appointment by 12 months of age, or within 6 months of the first tooth coming in.
Your dentist can provide dental sealants and fluoride. According to the American Dental Association, the protective layer provided by sealants can reduce a child’s risk of cavities by 80 percent. Sealants are recommended on permanent molars between 5 and 7 and 11 and 14 years.
Fluoride treatments help strengthen the tooth enamel. They are especially important in places like Collier County, which in February decided to no longer provide fluoride in drinking water.
Starting healthy oral health habits early may help reduce children’s fear of going to the dentist. Healthcare Network also offers intravenous sedation in addition to existing nitrous oxide sedation to help support pediatric patients who may need several procedures to be done during a single visit, suffer from severe dental anxiety and/or have a medical, physical or emotional disability that limits their ability to understand directions and remain calm.
In addition, as part of Healthcare Network’s commitment to expand access to care, our Ronald McDonald Care Mobile travels to at-risk schools in Collier County to perform dental screenings and prevention, including sealants and fluoride treatments, while introducing children to dentistry at an early age.
State-of-the art pediatric dental facilities in Golden Gate at Nichols Community Health Center are available to all families, including patients with health and dental insurance. However, as with all our services, no one is denied care based on insurance or income status. In addition to caring for Medicaid patients, we also offer a sliding fee scale that reduces costs for qualified patients.
About the Author
Dr. Douglas B. Keck is dental director for Healthcare Network, which provides comprehensive dental care at several sites throughout Collier County. For more information visit www.HealthcareSWFL.org or call 239-658-3000 to schedule an appointment.