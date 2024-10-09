Healthy dental hygiene habits give everyone something to smile about

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 11:50 am

National Dental Hygiene Month in October increases awareness about the importance of oral health.

But it’s not just about caring for your teeth. Oral health is linked to overall health.

The mouth is full of germs and is connected to the digestive and respiratory tracts. Without proper oral hygiene, germs can lead to infections in the mouth and are connected to problems in other parts of the body.

Bad oral health has been linked to conditions including:

Cardiovascular disease

Pregnancy and birth complications

Pneumonia

Diabetes

Eating disorders

Rheumatoid arthritis

Autoimmune diseases

Alzheimer's disease

Poor performance in school

Poor social relationships.

Since oral hygiene is linked to a lifetime of health, it’s especially important to develop good oral hygiene habits in children. Such practices can contribute to improved speech development, proper chewing and a confident smile, which can boost a child’s self-esteem and overall quality of life.

Helping children understand the importance of good oral health includes establishing habits and routines:

You don’t have to wait until your child has teeth to start oral care. Use a soft, damp cloth or silicone finger brush to gently wipe their gums.

Introduce a soft-bristled toothbrush and non-fluoridated toothpaste for infants once the first tooth appears, and brush at least twice a day, after breakfast and before bed. Children older than 3 years can spit out toothpaste, so a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste can be added once they reach that milestone.

Bush your own teeth alongside your child to model good habits.

Cavity-causing tooth decay is almost entirely preventable. Left untreated, cavities can cause pain and difficulty eating and impact permanent teeth that haven’t even come into the mouth yet.

What causes tooth decay?

Germs (bacteria) in your mouth create acid when they break down food and drinks and attach to the tooth’s enamel surface. These germs can be passed from one person to another by kissing, sharing food and drinks, sharing utensils and even blowing on food. Remember, your oral health can impact your children’s.

Diet, including sugar, carbohydrates and sticky foods that cling to your teeth and are not as easily washed away by saliva.

Poor oral hygiene at home.

Beyond establishing healthy oral hygiene habits, you can enhance oral care for your children by making a dental appointment by 12 months of age, or within 6 months of the first tooth coming in.

Your dentist can provide dental sealants and fluoride. According to the American Dental Association, the protective layer provided by sealants can reduce a child’s risk of cavities by 80 percent. Sealants are recommended on permanent molars between 5 and 7 and 11 and 14 years.

Fluoride treatments help strengthen the tooth enamel. They are especially important in places like Collier County, which in February decided to no longer provide fluoride in drinking water.

Starting healthy oral health habits early may help reduce children’s fear of going to the dentist. Healthcare Network also offers intravenous sedation in addition to existing nitrous oxide sedation to help support pediatric patients who may need several procedures to be done during a single visit, suffer from severe dental anxiety and/or have a medical, physical or emotional disability that limits their ability to understand directions and remain calm.

In addition, as part of Healthcare Network’s commitment to expand access to care, our Ronald McDonald Care Mobile travels to at-risk schools in Collier County to perform dental screenings and prevention, including sealants and fluoride treatments, while introducing children to dentistry at an early age.

State-of-the art pediatric dental facilities in Golden Gate at Nichols Community Health Center are available to all families, including patients with health and dental insurance. However, as with all our services, no one is denied care based on insurance or income status. In addition to caring for Medicaid patients, we also offer a sliding fee scale that reduces costs for qualified patients.



About the Author

Dr. Douglas B. Keck is dental director for Healthcare Network, which provides comprehensive dental care at several sites throughout Collier County. For more information visit www.HealthcareSWFL.org or call 239-658-3000 to schedule an appointment.