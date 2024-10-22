Helping yourself and others through natural disaster mental trauma

When you or someone you know has been affected by a natural disaster, it may be very difficult to know what to do or what to expect.
When you or someone you know has been affected by a natural disaster, it may be very difficult to know what to do or what to expect. Whether you were directly impacted by the event or simply witnessed it, it’s almost impossible to be left untouched by the experience.
Beyond the immediate concerns about property damage or personal safety, it’s also vital to remember that emotional wellbeing can be just as important as physical wellbeing. Each person’s reaction is unique to their own situation, but in the days and weeks following the event it’s common for people to experience a variety of physical and emotional symptoms. These may include:
• Sadness
• Nervousness and unease
• Irritability or anger
• Insomnia
• Intrusive thoughts, flashbacks or nightmares
• Negativity and cynicism
• Lack of focus, inability to concentrate
• Forgetfulness
• Shock
• Disbelief
• Guilt
• Loss of your self-care routine
• Desire to, or resuming drinking, smoking or using drugs
All of these symptoms are normal responses to an abnormal event. If you have experienced a disaster of any kind, a major part of the healing process is acknowledging your feelings and reactions.
Who is at Risk?
We are all at risk, but some people have greater risks than others:
How to Help Yourself
Recovery from a major event is a marathon. Everyone has different ways of coping and healing. Although you can’t control or change what happened, you can (to some extent) control your healing journey. Here are some tips and suggestions to help minimize the impact of a traumatic event on your emotional and psychological health:
It’s important to point out that extra special care may need to be taken if seniors or children are also involved. In those instances, it may be advisable to seek professional assistance.
How to Help Others
Helping others is often the best way to help ourselves!
In addition to providing shelter and physical help for your family, friends and coworkers, it is important that you are available to listen and support. By sharing feelings and encouraging discussion, you are helping your friend understand their feelings, learn to express them and find ways to cope.
Because it may be difficult for individuals to think about everything that needs to be done at this time, check-in with your friend or coworker regularly and offer to help. Give concrete examples of what you can do as individuals who are coping with severe stress respond better to direct offers of help.
Here are just a few examples:
• Provide a meal on a specific day
• Replace lost or destroyed items
• Clean the house
• Help complete paperwork for insurance forms or make phone calls
• Shelter pets until the house is in order or until there is a more stable environment
• Babysit the kids for an afternoon
When a coworker returns to work, talk with your manager about how you may be able to help adjust the workload and ease back into the schedule. It may take some time for them to return to their normal routine, especially if they are still sorting through relocation challenges or insurance claims.
If you are helping others, it is crucial that you pace yourself, that you take shifts, and that you take care of yourself along the way!
Following the recent storms, Optum is offering a free emotional-support help line to people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The toll-free number, 1-866-447-3573, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. EST. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources. Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.
Dr. Jose Calderon-Abbo is the chief medical officer of Optum Behavioral Health.