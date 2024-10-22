Helping yourself and others through natural disaster mental trauma

How to Help Yourself

Recovery from a major event is a marathon. Everyone has different ways of coping and healing. Although you can’t control or change what happened, you can (to some extent) control your healing journey. Here are some tips and suggestions to help minimize the impact of a traumatic event on your emotional and psychological health:

Accept Support: If your friends, neighbors, or family members offer support, take it. If you feel you need help, ask for it. It can be anything from having someone help with daily tasks like grocery shopping or household chores, to having a friendly, trusted presence to talk through how you’re feeling.

Look After Yourself: Make sure you get an appropriate amount of rest, exercise and nutrition. Try to steer clear of drugs and alcohol to numb the pain. If it triggers negative emotions, avoid news coverage or social media commentary of the event. Consider using other healthy coping strategies such as art, music, meditation, relaxation techniques, and spending time with supportive people and in nature.

Take Your Time: There is no set timetable for your recovery. Be patient. Focus on your strengths and abilities. Accept that your feelings and emotions are a necessary part of the healing process. Many people find comfort in returning to familiar daily routines and situations, both at home and at work.

Resume Appointments with Your Healthcare Provider: After disasters, most people delay routine appointments with their primary care or specialist, including your dentist. Try to make and keep your appointments, healthcare conditions will not wait until everything is back to normal.





Seek Professional Help: Most people recover in their own time, however, if you feel that your healing process is going too slowly or you feel “stuck”, or if your symptoms are impacting your ability to function and those close to you it may be wise to seek professional help. There are numerous treatment options available. Two of the most common are Psychological First Aid (PSA) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). The goal of PSA is to reduce post-disaster stress and develop coping skills. It can be done privately, in community settings, or even over the phone. CBT is a psychological treatment designed to help individuals learn to change negative or unhelpful thinking and behavioral patterns. If you or somebody you know is having thoughts of self-harm or harming others, call immediately 988, 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.

It’s important to point out that extra special care may need to be taken if seniors or children are also involved. In those instances, it may be advisable to seek professional assistance.

How to Help Others

Helping others is often the best way to help ourselves!

When someone you know has been affected by a natural disaster, it may be very difficult to know what to do or what to expect.

In addition to providing shelter and physical help for your family, friends and coworkers, it is important that you are available to listen and support. By sharing feelings and encouraging discussion, you are helping your friend understand their feelings, learn to express them and find ways to cope.

Because it may be difficult for individuals to think about everything that needs to be done at this time, check-in with your friend or coworker regularly and offer to help. Give concrete examples of what you can do as individuals who are coping with severe stress respond better to direct offers of help.

Here are just a few examples:

• Provide a meal on a specific day

• Replace lost or destroyed items

• Clean the house

• Help complete paperwork for insurance forms or make phone calls

• Shelter pets until the house is in order or until there is a more stable environment

• Babysit the kids for an afternoon

When a coworker returns to work, talk with your manager about how you may be able to help adjust the workload and ease back into the schedule. It may take some time for them to return to their normal routine, especially if they are still sorting through relocation challenges or insurance claims.

If you are helping others, it is crucial that you pace yourself, that you take shifts, and that you take care of yourself along the way!

Following the recent storms, Optum is offering a free emotional-support help line to people affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The toll-free number, 1-866-447-3573, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. EST. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources. Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.



Dr. Jose Calderon-Abbo is the chief medical officer of Optum Behavioral Health.