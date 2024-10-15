If you sustained damage or loss from Hurricanes Milton, Helene or Debby, FEMA may be able to help.
How to apply for FEMA assistance
If you sustained damage or loss from Hurricanes Milton, Helene or Debby, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.
You can also call the FEMA helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362.
If you are approved for FEMA assistance, you may receive $750-$770 initially for immediate needs. After that award, you may be eligible for more financial assistance for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other disaster-caused expenses. Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure their application continues through the process for additional assistance.
Be Alert to Fraud: FEMA personnel working in areas impacted by the hurricanes carry official photo identification. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Don't believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.
If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report (myfloridalegal.com).
Follow the direction of local authorities as you clean up. Be aware of safety concerns and separate debris for collection as instructed by local officials. Before cleaning up, make sure to document any property damage with photos and receipts. Use generators only outdoors and at least 20 feet from windows, doors, and attached garages. Make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.
FDEM and local communities are establishing Multi-agency Resource Centers to assist residents with storm recovery. FEMA specialists are available at the centers. These centers are in addition to FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.