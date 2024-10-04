IRSC Foundation plans Veterans Day Clay Shoot

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 1:05 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Foundation is excited to announce that registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for its upcoming Annual Veterans Day Clay Shoot. Scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to afternoon at the OK Corral Gun Club, 9449 48th Street NW in Okeechobee, this event offers a unique opportunity for businesses and individuals to support student veterans while enjoying a day of friendly competition.

Registration is open.

Individuals and teams can now secure their spots for this popular charitable event. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

• Individual Entry: $500

• Team Entry (4 persons): $2000

• Guest (non-shooter): $100

Registration includes carts, breakfast, lunch, and shells. Participants should bring their favorite shotgun (12 or 20-gauge only) and personal ear and eye protection.

The Indian River State College Foundation is offering sponsorship opportunities for this event. With options ranging from $500 to $25,000, sponsors can support student veterans, while gaining valuable exposure through various benefits including team entries, signage, and promotional opportunities. Custom sponsorship packages are also available to meet specific marketing objectives.

To register or explore sponsorship options, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/clay-shoot/ or call 772-462-4786.

“We are thrilled to open registration and sponsorship opportunities for this year’s Veterans Day Clay Shoot,” said Annabel Robertson, Vice-President of Institutional Advancement. “This event not only promises a day of excitement and camaraderie but also provides a meaningful way for our community to support the brave men and women who have served our country. We encourage businesses and individuals alike to join us in this important cause.”

The clay shoot will feature special guest US Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, author, and radio host. Participants will have the unique opportunity to meet this American hero while supporting a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Military & Veterans Center for Excellence at Indian River State College, ensuring continued support for those who have served our country.

Schedule:

• 8 a.m.: Breakfast & Opening Remarks by IRSC President, Dr. Tim Moore (US Army)

• 8:45 a.m.: Safety Talk and Course Information

• 9 a.m.: Shotgun Start

• Afternoon: BBQ Lunch with Awards & Raffle

For more information about the Indian River State College Foundation or the Veterans Day Clay Shoot, please contact Brianne Hutchinson at 772-462-4786 or bhutchin@irsc.edu.