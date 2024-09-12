Lady Terriers go on six-game win streak 

The Moore Haven Lady Terriers racked up six back-to-back wins through the end of August and early September.
MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Lady Terriers Volleyball Team racked up six back-to-back wins through the end of August and early September.
The winning streak helped Lady Terriers bounce back from a close 3-2 loss to Okeechobee on Aug. 29 that dropped their record to 2-2. Moore Haven went toe-toe with the Lady Brahmans on Aug. 29, winning the first set and coming back to win the fourth set to force a fifth and final set that saw Okeechobee win 15-5.
But the Lady Terriers overcame adversity and went on to win their next six games to secure an 8-2 record midway through the season. Moore Haven’s first win on that streak was another close game, with the Lady Terriers coming out on top this time 3-2 over the Cape Coral Lady Seahawks.
The Lady Seahawks took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-14. But the Lady Terriers won the next three 25-14, 25-12, and 15-11. Tiyanni Anderson led Moore Haven with 12 kills against Cape Coral. Akeelah Ling had 9 kills, while Brooklyn Sergent had 7. Ling also had five blocks while Kulipa Julian led the team in digs with 25. Preslynn Baker had a team leading 26 assists.
Following that comeback win the Lady Terriers rattled off four straight 3-0 shutouts against Gateway Charter, Everglades City, Village School of Naples, and Donahue Catholic. On Sept. 10 Moore Haven secured a 3-1 South Fort Myers.
The Lady Terriers have a rematch against Okeechobee coming up. Moore Haven will play host to the Lady Brahmans on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.