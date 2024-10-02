Lake Okeechobee level still rising slowly

One big storm could change everything

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/2/24

The Lake Okeechobee area was spared from damage from Hurricane Helene, as local officials watch other potential tropical storms in the height of the hurricane season.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Leadership cadets help community prepare for hurricane

Okeechobee residents prepare for hurricane

Copart is back at work reclaiming vehicles in the wake …

Task force seeks information on suspects

x