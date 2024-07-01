Letter to the Editor: Looking for volunteers

Passionate about making a difference in Okeechobee County? Join us at “name of event...
Passionate about making a difference in Okeechobee County? Join us at “name of event fundraising nonprofit organization TBD.”
This will be a nonprofit dedicated to providing local events that bring joy to our community. From Fourth of July fireworks, concerts, car shows and other activities for families and children, we aim to enhance community spirit and create memorable experiences for residents of Okeechobee County.
Our organization relies on volunteers and community support to make these events possible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy fun and inclusive activities throughout the year.
We’re looking for volunteers to help us organize these local community events. Whether you’re a master organizer, digital and social media guru, or just eager to lend a hand, there’s a place for you! Being at such early stages we really need a nonprofit and accounting specialist, legal advisor and also boots on the ground volunteers.
Interested? Send me a message via FB or email ChrisMcArthurOkee@gmail.com to learn more today! Together, let’s create unforgettable experiences and build a stronger community.
#VolunteerOpportunity #OkeechobeeCountyEvents #CommunityInvolvement #MakeADifference #JoinUs #GetInvolved