Library has help center for hurricane victims

Posted Monday, October 28, 2024 4:05 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- On Oct. 24, Okeechobee County welcomed the Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management to the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at the Okeechobee County Library. Director Kevin Guthrie toured the center, greeted agencies represented in the MARC and thanked staff before having an opportunity to spend some time meeting with Public Safety Director/Fire Chief Earl Wooten, Deputy Chief Justin Hazellief and other local representatives. Director Guthrie offered his support to make sure Okeechobee residents are getting the resources they need during our long term recovery efforts. The Multi-Agency Resource Center at the Okeechobee County Library will continue to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Several agencies are represented including FEMA, Hope Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, and Catholic Charities.