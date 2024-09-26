Man accused of stealing equipment on the job

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/26/24

A day-worker, hired to paint a self-propelled crane, allegedly stole a Snap-On Scanner from the man who hired him.

