Okeechobee County observes Fire Prevention Week

Posted Friday, September 27, 2024 11:10 am

OKEECHOBEE — Oct. 6-12 is Fire Prevention Week in Okeechobee County. At their Sept. 27 meeting, Okeechobee County Commissioners presented a proclamation to Fire Rescue staff.

“Fire Prevention Week is observed this year in the United States during the week of October 6-12, 2024, in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage,” the proclamation states. “This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

“The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the 2024 Fire Prevention theme for this week is ‘Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!’ This theme serves to remind the citizens of Okeechobee County it is important to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

“Smoke alarms sense smoke well before you can, alerting you to danger in the event of fire in which you may have as little as 2 minutes to escape safely,” the proclamation continues.

“Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms are proven to reduce the risk of fire[1]related injuries and fatalities, as they provide an essential early warning to allow individuals time to escape safely; and roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or with no working smoke alarms.”

Fire Chief Earl Wooten said they recently conducted a smoke alarm installation program in Douglas Brown Park. He said firefighters will visit schools next week to share more information on fire protection.