McCullers running for county commission seat

Billy McCullers is a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners.
OKEECHOBEE -- Billy McCullers is a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners.
McCullers stated he is a constitutional conservative Republican, Billy "is deeply committed to the values that have made our community strong." He is a husband, father, and experienced pilot, bringing a diverse set of experiences to his candidacy.
Having served as Treasurer of Heartland EAA Chapter 1240, many years as a bi-vocational worship leader, volunteer board member on the Okeechobee County Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and youth leadership, McCullers stated he understands the importance of servanthood and community leadership. He said he "stands for open government and is determined to ensure transparency and accountability in local administration. "