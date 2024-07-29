UPDATED: McCullers running for county commission seat

Posted Monday, July 29, 2024 10:56 am

OKEECHOBEE -- Billy McCullers is a candidate for the District 5 seat on the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners.

McCullers stated he is a constitutional conservative Republican, Billy "is deeply committed to the values that have made our community strong." He is a husband, father, and experienced pilot, bringing a diverse set of experiences to his candidacy.

"I wouldn’t say that there is a singular issue that faces Okeechobee County that overarches all others, however one that stands out to me is infrastructure,"" McCullers said. "Okeechobee sits on the cusp of a significant growth spurt and in such will see significant demands on the roadways, intersections, and existing neighborhoods. Many areas lack alternate routing for traffic to aid in this congestion. Additionally, many neighborhoods are not built out with side-walks or streetlights.

"I would work diligently to ensure that the infrastructure needs of Okeechobee County remain in front of our representatives on the state and federal level as well as work to ensure we avail ourselves of any grants that exist that can be used to improve or resolve these issues," he stated.

" I believe I am suited for the role of County Commissioner because I care deeply about our community and have the experience to make a positive impact" McCullers stated. "I have served on various non-profit organization boards, I have served on the Okeechobee County Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals, which has given me a solid understanding of the issues we face. I know how to manage budgets, run community programs, and work with different groups to get things done. I believe in transparency and government accountability. My years in blue collar work I believe give me a perspective that can be useful in making decisions that help the working people of Okeechobee County. My main goal is to listen to concerns and make sure our county thrives and continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family."

How would he address the lack of affordable rental housing?

"I would work to find ways to incentivize developers seeking to construct affordable housing, collaborate with private developers and non-profits to create affordable housing solutions, as well as work to make sure that there is a simplified and expedited permitting process for affordable housing projects to help reduce costs and delays," he stated.

How does he respond to complaints from parents there is "nothing to do" for the kids?

" I would begin by creating an organized forum for parents and kids to share ideas and suggestions for new activities," McCullers explained. :I would work to collaborate with local businesses, libraries, and non-profits to understand the capacity for improvements within partnerships. I would look to understand and encourage common sense ways we can invest in upgrading parks, playgrounds, and community centers."

To address the problem of food insecurity, McCullers stated: "I would seek ways to help improve the economic conditions that contribute to food insecurity including lower taxes, increased wages and job opportunities within the community. I would support/encourage local food banks, religious organizations, and other community-led initiatives to improve food access."

McCullers was born in Vero Beach and grew up in Naples. He moved to Okeechobee in 1998.

McCullers and his wife, Shawna have served in part-time worship ministry at local churches throughout the last 20yrs. He has worked in water well construction as a primary occupation since 2001. He is a commercially rated pilot having been heavily involved in a nearby chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association which supports youth in aviation programs.