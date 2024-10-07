No Lake O releases planned

As Hurricane Milton approaches, no changes are planned in the Lake Okeechobee release schedule, Col. Brandon Bowman ...
As Hurricane Milton approaches, no changes are planned in the Lake Okeechobee release schedule, Col. Brandon Bowman, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, explained during an Oct. 4 media briefing.
“While we cannot control Mother Nature, we will remain engaged with our partners and stakeholders,” said Bowman.
The target flow to the Calooshatchee Estuary remains at 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), measured at the W.P. Franklin Lock. When local basin runoff meets or exceeds the target, no water is released from Lake Okeechobee through the Julian Keen Jr. Lock at Moore Haven. For the seven day period ending Oct. 7, flow through the Julian Keen Jr. Lock was 0.
No lake water has been released through the Port Mayaca Lock into the C-44 canal since April. Flow through the St. Lucie Lock for the seven day period ending Oct. 7 averaged 916 cfs, all from local basin runoff.
No lake water was released south because capacity in the stormwater treatment areas (STAs) and Water Conservation Areas (WCAs) south of the lake are filled to capacity from rainfall in that basin.
WCA-2A is 1 foot above schedule. WCA-3A is 10 inches above schedule.
Flow under the Tamiami Trail to Everglades National Park is averaging 2,500 cfs.