Notice to navigation: Okeechobee Waterway lock operations during Hurricane Milton

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 10:39 am

Safe harbor lockages began on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 to allow safe passage for vessels before Hurricane Milton makes local landfall.

Locks will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. supporting vessel safe harbor passage. Lock operations will stop eight hours prior to landfall, as railroad and drawbridges will be lowered or rotated and locked into a secure position. It’s important that all vessels are at their intended destination before bridges are secured and passage across the waterway suspended. No mooring of vessels on Corps Structures during event.

For Lock Operator safety, the locks will:

• Stop locking vessels or working outdoors if lightning is observed within five miles of the lock, and operations will not resume until lightning has not been seen in the area for 30 minutes.

• Stop locking vessels when winds exceed 35 MPH.

After a storm, it could be days or weeks before the waterway is reopened, depending on damage to structures and how quickly debris creating navigation hazards can be removed. When locking is resumed, it will be at the site’s normal locking hours: Okeechobee Waterway Locks from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Canaveral Harbor Lock 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m..

2. For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)