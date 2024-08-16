OHS anglers compete in national tournament

The Okeechobee High School team of Ragyn Mohney and Hunter Daniels took fifth place in the 2024 Strike King Bassmaster....
DAYTON, TENN. – The Okeechobee High School team of Ragyn Mohney and Hunter Daniels took fifth place in the 2024 Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Bill Dance Signature Lakes, Aug. 1-3.
Two teams from OHS were among the 273 teams that qualified for the three-day event. The program includes more than 15,000 high school students nationwide.
This was the first time a team from OHS qualified to compete in the third day of the tournament.
Fifth place included a $1,500 prize. Yamaha added an extra $5000 for being the highest placing team with a Yamaha motor.
Daniels was offered a $32,000 scholarship to Bethel University, and $48,000 to Webber University. Mohney was offered a $48,000 scholarship to Webber.
The OHS team of Tanner Seabolt and Finn Taylor finished in 88th place.
OHS will have nine teams competing in the 2024-2025 season.