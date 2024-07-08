Okeechobee County Roadwatch for week beginning July 8

Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week of Sunday, July 8. Motorists are reminded...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, July 8, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.
• SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, temporary barrier wall, traffic markings, guardrail, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.
• SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.
• SR 15 (Parrott Avenue) at SE 32nd Court (Driveway permit project): Crews are reconstructing a driveway and sidewalks on the east side of the roadway. Watch for intermittent right lane closure and workers close to and in the roadway. Right lane closure is scheduled for June 6-8, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.