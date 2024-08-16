Okeechobee public pool switches to Fall schedule

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/16/24

With the start of the school year, the Okeechobee County pool at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex has switched to the Fall schedule.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Okeechobee public pool switches to Fall schedule

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – With the start of the school year, the Okeechobee County pool at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex has switched to the Fall schedule.

Now through Nov. 3, the pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Family Swim Nights will be held through Oct. 31, on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Water Exercise classes will continue through Nov. 1 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

General admission is $4 per person. Lap swimming is $3 per person. Family Swim Night admission is $3 per person. Water Exercise is $3 per person. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Swim diapers are required for young children. They are available for purchase at the pool.

The pool is available for private parties. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance.

swimming, family nights, water exercise

Comments

Other items that may interest you

50 schools receive funding for the annual School …

OHS anglers compete in national tournament

Florida is the first state to launch the Gold Card …

Olympian children recognized as champions

x