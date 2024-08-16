Okeechobee public pool switches to Fall schedule

With the start of the school year, the Okeechobee County pool at the Darrell Enfinger Sports Complex has switched to the Fall schedule.
Now through Nov. 3, the pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Family Swim Nights will be held through Oct. 31, on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Water Exercise classes will continue through Nov. 1 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
General admission is $4 per person. Lap swimming is $3 per person. Family Swim Night admission is $3 per person. Water Exercise is $3 per person. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Swim diapers are required for young children. They are available for purchase at the pool.
The pool is available for private parties. Reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance.