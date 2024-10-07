Okeechobee residents prepare for hurricane

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 1:48 pm





OKEECHOBEE – On Monday, Okeechobee area residents were busy preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

The Category 5 hurricane is expected to make landfill near Tampa around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and travel across the state north of Lake Okeechobee. Okeechobee County is expected to experience tropical storm force winds early Wednesday morning.

Around town, residents and business owners were busy putting up hurricane shutters and plywood.

At Nationwide Insurance on Parrott Avenue, David Diehl said he definitely advises everyone to board up and prepare for the storm, “the sooner the better.”

“As an insurance adjustor, I have seen it all,” said Diehl. After the storm, homeowners should do what they can to mitigate further damage to their property, he added. It might take some time for an adjustor to get to your home, especially since other areas of the country experienced so much damage from Hurricane Helene.

Bottled drinking water was in short supply in Okeechobee on Monday. At noon, Aldi had gallons of water, with a sign indicating a limit of two per customer. Publix was out of bottled water, but expected a shipment sometime Monday or Tuesday. Winn Dixie was also out of water, but expected a shipment later in the day “fingers crossed.”

Home Depot was doing a brisk business in plywood. All the plywood left in the store was on display with none left in the back.

United Way offers tips

United Way offers the following advice as Hurricane Milton approaches:

Double-check your hurricane kit: Ensure you have essentials like water, non-perishable food, medications, and batteries.

Secure your home: Bring in loose outdoor items and protect windows if necessary.

Know your zone: Be aware of your flood risk and plan accordingly.

Listen for evacuation orders: Follow all guidance from local emergency management.

Federal state of emergency

FEMA announced Monday that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Milton beginning Oct. 5 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia counties.

Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding for Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Nassau, Suwannee, Taylor and Union counties.

John E. Brogan has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.