Okeechobee suicide rate double the regional average

Posted Thursday, September 12, 2024 5:17 pm

OKEECHOBEE — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Okeechobee County. At their Sept. 12 meeting, commissioners heard from Tracy Hernandez of Suncoast Mental Health Center and Leah Suarez from Our Village Okeechobee about the need for suicide prevention.

“One staggering thing that caught my attention at the conference I just attended,” said Suarez. “In Okeechobee currently we are double the rate of suicides completed in the four-county area.

“That’s a really staggering number,” said Suarez. “Part of that is our kids are struggling. Half of them in the latest youth survey said they are depressed and anxious.”

She said the work done by Our Village volunteers is critical to saving lives.

“The work these ladies and gentlemen do, you don’t see it. It’d done in private,” Suarez said. “They are rock stars in our community. They are saving lives. It helps kids not to feel they are completely alone.”

Suarez about a dark time in her own life when she considered taking her own life said. “I was picking out a tree that I could hit,” she recalled. No one knew what she was going through at the time, she explained.

“Suicide is not an answer but it is a final decision,” said Commissioner Brad Goodbread.

Hernandez said Suncoast serves hundreds of clients as well as the Okeechobee County Schools.

“Conversations matter and can help save lives,” she said. She thanked the commissioners for keeping the conversation going.

The proclamation states: “September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which directs the community’s attention to the ensuing health, economic, and housing crisis that has more recently taken its toll on mental health with increases in suicidal ideation and deaths, substance use, household violence, food insecurity, and more. Suicide rates on the Treasure Coast and in Okeechobee continued to increase in 2023 according to our Medical Examiner’s Office.

“For every suicide death, an estimated 135 people are affected, making suicide a public health issue that devastates individuals, families, workplaces, and communities.

“Suicide is among the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes. Additionally, suicide attempts result in an even larger number of non-fatal, intentional self-harm injuries. Suicide is a problem throughout the life span. In the US, it is the second leading cause of death for people 10 to 34 years of age, the fourth leading cause among people 35 to 54 years of age, and the eighth leading cause among people 55 to 64 years of age.

“Suicide is the only type of death that is 100% preventable; and by offering the public education, data, support, and services we as a community have taken a step toward preventing another suicide by our residents.

“The 2-1-1 Helpline is that central access point providing individuals and families with guidance and crisis support via telephone or text any time day or night. It is also the regional responder for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK).”