Politicians attend city commission meeting

Posted Tuesday, October 22, 2024 12:36 pm

CLEWISTON — Congressman Scott Franklin and Representative Lauren Melo both spoke during the October 22 Clewiston City Commission meeting. Speaking first, Congressman Franklin commended those in attendance for participating in local government. “This is really where things happen.” He said he served as a city commissioner in Lakeland prior to being elected to state government. He praised city government and said, “I wish we could move with the speed and the determination and the willfulness at the congressional level that happens at the local level.” He thanked the city commissioners for serving and mentioned the amount of time it took.

Commissioner Mali Gardner thanked the congressman for visiting Clewiston and said they truly appreciate his service to their town.

Representative Melo spoke as well and thanked the commission for allowing her to visit. She reminded them that they would be having a Hendry County Delegation Day on January 10 at 12:30 or 1 p.m. in the commission chambers. Melo will be chairing the meeting, and Senate President Passidomo will be attending as well. “We have two more years with her,” said Melo. “We are blessed to have her.” She told the commissioners to be thinking about what requests they would have. “Start thinking about that now.”

Both Franklin and Melo are up for reelection this year.