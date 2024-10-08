Port Mayaca Lock width restriction

Posted Tuesday, October 8, 2024 12:17 pm

PORT MAYACA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warns boaters the Port Mayaca Lock upper gate is currently inoperative. Until further notice, there is a restriction of 25 feet at the lock.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)