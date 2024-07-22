Property Appraiser Dena Pittman seeks re-election

Hendry County Property Appraiser Dena Pittman is running for re-election.
Pittman was appointed to the position by then Gov. Rick Scott in June 2018, and elected in a special election in November 2018.
She started her career in 1989 in Palm Beach County and in 2006 had the opportunity to join the Hendry County Property Appraiser’s office. She brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the office and continued to grow in her new role as Chief Deputy in 2010. It is Mrs. Pittman’s goal to continue to provide the utmost professional service both in office and in the field.
She has received her Certified Florida Evaluator (CFE), and now her Certified Florida Appraiser (CFA). She is an IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers) member as well as an active member of PAAF (Property Appraisers Association of Florida).
Pittman was born and raised in West Palm Beach. She married Mike Pittman in 1996, and they moved to Clewiston to enjoy their large blended family that consists of two daughters, her two step-daughters, two sons-in-law, and four wonderful grandchildren.