Republicans host meet-and-greet

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/22/24

The Republican Party of Okeechobee had a Meet and Greet on Friday, Oct. 18, at the campaign headquarters.

Republicans host meet-and-greet

Photo courtesy Helen Brumitt
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Republican Party of Okeechobee had a Meet and Greet on Friday, Oct. 18, at the campaign headquarters. State Representative Kaylee Tuck spoke to the group updating them on current events she is working on. Christine Bishop, school board member, talked about local schools. City councilman, Dave McCauley, spoke to the group on local agricultural updates. Everyone seemed to enjoy the refreshments and fellowship with other like-minded citizens.

