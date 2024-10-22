Republicans host meet-and-greet

The Republican Party of Okeechobee had a Meet and Greet on Friday, Oct. 18, at the campaign headquarters.
OKEECHOBEE — The Republican Party of Okeechobee had a Meet and Greet on Friday, Oct. 18, at the campaign headquarters. State Representative Kaylee Tuck spoke to the group updating them on current events she is working on. Christine Bishop, school board member, talked about local schools. City councilman, Dave McCauley, spoke to the group on local agricultural updates. Everyone seemed to enjoy the refreshments and fellowship with other like-minded citizens.