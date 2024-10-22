Wreaths Across America receives donation

Wreaths Across American receives donation from Pvt. William H Raulerson camp 2080 SCV...
OKEECHOBEE — The Pvt. William H Raulerson camp 2080 SCV made a donation to Wreaths Across America. SCV Adjutant Dowling Watford (left) made the presentation to Joan Roden (center) and Timmie Oldigens (right) with WAA. As the deadline approaches, Okeechobee Wreaths Across America is currently short the necessary funds to place wreaths at all three cemeteries in Okeechobee. To help WAA reach this goal, please donate at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/FL0446 or contact Joan at 716-445-5239 or Timmie at 859-322-0283.