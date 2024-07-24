School zone speed enforcement on BOCC agenda

Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 3:47 pm

LABELLE — During the July 23 County Commission meeting, school speed zone enforcement was on the agenda. They passed an ordinance allowing the use of speed detection systems within the unincorporated areas of the county, program administration, etc. In addition, they passed a resolution allowing citizens to appeal school zone camera tickets to the code enforcement office.

In other business, Arlene Miller was recognized for five years of service to the community.

The commissioners discussed the upcoming Glades/Lake Area Teen Summit. The summit is scheduled for Friday, August 2-Sunday August 3. The summit is free of charge but does require students and parents to attend an orientation.

Jennifer Codo. of the Heartland Regional Resiliency Coalition, asked the commissioners if one of them would be willing to serve on the coalition’s board. Commission Chair Emma Byrd agreed to take it on, and the commissioners voted to accept it as one of their boards.

District Five taxpayer Jamie Flynn spoke to the council encouraging them to concentrate on maintaining rather than reacting and on wants versus needs. She said many are concerned about proper drainage, damaged culverts, road upkeep and the ability to afford every day living. She said she is concerned about requests for additional money when families in the community are making the decision to install window units because they cannot afford standard ACs.

Shelly Samples asked for an update on Polliwog Creek and other creeks that flow into the Caloosahatchee River. She was told there are two projects going on now with Polliwog, one upstream to keep the sedimentation from going south. The other project is dredging. They are also searching for grants that can be used for these projects.