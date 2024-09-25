SFWMD closes boat locks as storm approaches

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Helene.
The following locks are closing at the end of operating hours today, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 and will reopen on Friday, September 27, 2024 for their normal operating hours.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee
SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway
Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.