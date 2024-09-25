SFWMD closes boat locks as storm approaches

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Helene. 

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Helene. 

The following locks are closing at the end of operating hours today, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 and will reopen on Friday, September 27, 2024 for their normal operating hours. 

SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee

  • G-36/Henry Creek Boat Lock (Okeechobee County) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today.   
  • S-127 Boat Lock (Buckhead Ridge in Glades County) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today.  
  • S-131 Boat Lock (Lakeport in Glades County) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today.  
  • S-135 Boat Lock (J&S Fish Camp in Martin County) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today.  
  • S-193 Boat Lock (Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today.  
  • S-310 Boat Lock (Southwestern Shore of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston) is closing at 9:00 p.m. today. 

SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway 

  • S-61 Boat Lock on Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County is closing at 6:00 p.m. today.
  • S-65 Boat Lock on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County is closing at 6:00 p.m. today.
  • S-65A Boat Lock in Osceola/Polk County is closing at 6:00 p.m. today.
  • S-65D Boat Lock in Okeechobee/Highlands County is closing at 6:00 p.m. today.
  • S-65E Boat Lock at Kissimmee River, Okeechobee/Glades County is closing at 6:00 p.m. today.

Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Comments

x