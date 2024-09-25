SFWMD closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Helen

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks...
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Helene.
The following locks are closing at the end of operating hours today, Wednesday, Sept. 25, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 27, for their normal operating hours.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee
• G-36/Henry Creek Boat Lock (Okeechobee County) is closing at 9 p.m. Sept. 25.
• S-127 Boat Lock (Buckhead Ridge in Glades County) is closing at 9 p.m. Sept. 25.
• S-131 Boat Lock (Lakeport in Glades County) is closing at 9 p.m. Sept. 25.
SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway
• S-61 Boat Lock on Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County is closing at 6p.m. Sept. 25.
• S-65 Boat Lock on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County is closing at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.
Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.