SFWMD to hold virtual public meeting

Posted Wednesday, June 26, 2024 2:14 pm

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for the third public meeting about the Draft 2023-2024 Lower East Coast (LEC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan assesses current and projected water needs in the LEC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning area includes Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties as well as most of Monroe County and the eastern portions of Hendry and Collier counties.

The virtual public meeting will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Register at: https://sfwmd-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HA_kMdPkRmCDY5IHYuT0Dw?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#/registration

The agenda will be posted to the District’s website seven days prior to the meeting. The virtual meeting will be live streamed and recorded. At the conclusion of the meeting, the recording will be posted to the District’s YouTube page.

In addition, there will be a presentation on the Draft 2023-2024 LEC Water Supply Plan Update at the SFWMD Governing Board Meeting on Thursday, July 11. No action will be taken.

The SFWMD is encouraging partners, stakeholders and the public to provide written comments on the DRAFT Executive Summary and Appendix C (MFLs and Prevention and Recovery Strategies) of the Draft 2023-2024 LEC Water Supply Plan Update.

Read the draft documents:

• DRAFT 2023-2024 LEC Water Supply Plan Update Chapters

• DRAFT 2023-2024 LEC Water Supply Plan Update Appendices

Submit written comments to:

Nancy Demonstranti, Lower East Coast Plan Manager



Email: ndemonst@sfwmd.govDeadline: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

For more information on the South Florida Water Management District’s Lower East Coast Water Supply Plan, please contact Nancy Demonstranti at 561-682-2563 or ndemonst@sfwmd.gov.

We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your attendance at the meeting to ensure the water supply plan update addresses the needs of the region.