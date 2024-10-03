Terriers defeat Evangelical Christian 44-14 

The Moore Haven Terriers varsity football team bounced back with a big 44-14 win over the Evangelical Christian Sentinels on Sept. 20.
MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Terriers varsity football team bounced back with a big 44-14 win over the Evangelical Christian Sentinels on Sept. 20.
The victory brings Moore Haven to 2-2 this season following a loss to the undefeated Glades Central Raiders the week before. The Terriers are attempting to make it back to the regional final in the playoffs.
For the last two years the Terriers have made appearances in the regional final. Last season the Terriers secured their ticket to the regional final after upsetting the Community School of Naples Seahawks in the regional semifinal 28-14 before being knocked out by First Baptist Academy.
Emanuel Hendrix took over head coaching duties for the Terriers this season. Hendrix previously spent time as the head coach of the Pahokee Blue Devils. Hendrix was hired in 2021 to replace outgoing coach D.J. Boldin. He graduated from Pahokee in 1998 and was the defensive coordinator for the Blue Devils under coach Boldin before he left to coach football at Lake Erie College.
The Terriers have two more home games this season. They host the Somerset Academy Cougars on Oct. 18 and the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors on Oct. 24. Moore Haven and Somerset kickoff at 7 p.m.