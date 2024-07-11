The Weekly Clothesline: A Sower went out to sow

Posted Thursday, July 11, 2024 12:00 am

That’s the way the Parable of the Sower begins. It’s the longest parable in Scripture. It’s also the only parable that Jesus ever explained to all of his listeners, not just his apostles. Baptism is certainly an opportunity to sow seeds, not only for the one being baptized but for all those who witness the baptism. The apostles didn’t require a six-week course of study and specific godparents when they invited others to become followers of Jesus… “A Sower went out to sow…”

Again, I was reminded of a devotional I read that told the story of a little boy who was out flying a kite. The kite went up and up until it was entirely hidden by the clouds. A man walked by and asked the little boy, “What are you doing?” “I’m flying a kite,” he replied. “Flying a kite, are you?” the man said. “How can you be sure? You can’t see your kite.” “No,” said the boy, “I can’t see it, but every once in a while, I feel a tug, so I know for sure that it’s there!” What a perfect explanation of the presence of God within, of the seeds that are planted at Baptism in the name of Jesus!



A seed was planted at one time in your life, and you often feel that “tug” reminding you of His Presence within. And when that happens, know it’s Jesus, blessing you and calling you to share the “seed” that was planted within you!