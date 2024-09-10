The Weekly Clothesline: Christian Accountability

Posted Tuesday, September 10, 2024 12:00 am

How do I go about approaching someone — in love — who has hurt me? How do I solve a difficult situation with a friend and remain friends? On a much larger scale of hurt, this week we remember the events of September 11, 2001, and how do we deal with that hurt and anger? It’s easy to condemn perpetrators for the evil they cause, and though we will never have to call them to account for their actions, how do Christians deal with everyday hurts in our daily lives?

When someone hurts me, what do I do? I often say, “Oh, he didn’t mean it that way…” or “That’s just how he is.” I come up with excuses…then I think…” Wait a minute! How dare I think that I’m not important! Jesus died on the cross…I’m that important!” Have you ever felt that way…that you’re not that important in the scheme of things? Of course you have!

Christian Accountability isn’t just about correcting someone else who has done you wrong. It also reminds us that we are accountable to our Creator for what he has given us: a heart to love, a mind to think, and a body to accomplish His work in the world.

Our primary purpose in this life is to be like Jesus and to remember that each one of us is important to our God. We’re all sinners, but our purpose is to be the Face of Jesus to others and to live in His footsteps.