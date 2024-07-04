The Weekly Clothesline: Independence and Grace

Today is the 4th of July. We call it Independence Day, when we celebrate our freedom from...
Today is the 4th of July. We call it Independence Day, when we celebrate our freedom from tyranny, injustice, and other things that once pressed down our country. America has a great document that is valued and respected. It was written more than two hundred years ago by a number of men who debated long and hard over what it should contain. It describes multiple rights, privileges, and limitations.
Nehemiah comes to mind as a person much like our forefathers who saw a task that needed to be done and accomplished it with God’s guidance. Jerusalem had been destroyed, and for over a hundred years, people gripped and complained about what should be done. It was Nehemiah who, instead of complaining, took action. And he had an important man by his side: Ezra, the priest. God supplied the material leader, and at the same time, God provided the spiritual leader.