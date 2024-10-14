The Weekly Clothesline: Prayer is the path of life

Posted Monday, October 14, 2024 12:00 am

There are many things in life that no one can fully explain or understand, and this leaves us unsettled. The obvious answer is that we live in a sinful world…, and bad things happen…God feels your pain… are all true statements, but they fall short.

I often wish I could offer relief to those with unanswerable questions. But the answer is always found in prayer when we let God…be the God of our lives. Remember how Adam and Eve “communed” with God in the Garden of Eden? Scripture says that they walked and talked together; it was an all-day thing for them. That’s what prayer is supposed to be, isn’t it? But when they chose to put themselves first, sin became a barrier between them and God. Life would never be the same again. But, they were not abandoned, and you know the rest of the story. A price for sin had to be paid, and Jesus Himself was the only one who could pay it, bringing us back into the good graces of God.

God knows what we cannot understand. So, we must not put our questions above God’s will. Truth is, He withholds His answers at times to grow our faith. Think about it! When we come through a traumatic event, don’t we look back on it and realize how much stronger we have become? It’s our God growing our faith! He will do that if we surrender to Him in prayer. Let God be the one who directs your path, and you will have his peace and love.